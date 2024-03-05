Early elections of deputies scheduled in two constituencies

Early elections of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan have been scheduled in Batken single-mandate constituency No. 2 and Kara-Suu single-mandate constituency No. 9. The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov.

By his decision, the early elections are scheduled for April 28, 2024.

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums was instructed to organize elections in accordance with the legislation of Kyrgyzstan, the Cabinet of Ministers was tasked with allocation of funds, taking measures to ensure the rule of law, rights and freedoms of citizens, protecting public order and clarifying the data of the Unified State Register of Population for the formation of accurate voter lists. The Cabinet of Ministers should also assist the Central Election Commission in ensuring the cybersecurity of electronic information systems used in the election process, data exchange through the electronic interdepartmental interaction system, uninterrupted and secure communication channels for carrying out data transfer processes specified by law, and take measures to ensure the safe storage equipment for voting and identification of voters.

Earlier, the Central Election Commission prematurely terminated the powers of deputies Iskender Matraimov and Nurlan Razhabaliev.

Region TV channel, which is associated with the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, showed stories about the connections of the parliamentary deputies with Raiymbek Matraimov. They mention the brother of the ex-customs officer Iskender Matraimov, Aibek Osmonov, Shailoobek Atazov, as well as the initiator of the bill on foreign agents Nadira Narmatova. Respondents note that these members of the Parliament must voluntarily resign or be deprived of their mandates.

The story also tells about a member of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan faction, Abdyvakhap Boronbaev, whose powers were recently prematurely terminated. Before coming to parliament, he headed the South-Western Customs Service. The mandate was handed over to a businessman Saidbek Zulpuev.

In total, the journalists posted four videos on YouTube.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security put Raiymbek Matraimov on the wanted list. He is suspected under Article 169 «Assisting in restricting the freedom of movement of a person by forcibly detaining him in the absence of signs of official crime» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It should be noted that Region TV editor-in-chief Otkurbek Rakhmanov, in a conversation with journalist Adyl Akzhol uulu, confirmed that the channel belongs to Kamchybek Tashiev.