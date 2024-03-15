Early elections of parliamentary deputy for Osh constituency scheduled

Early elections of a deputy of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic for Osh single-mandate constituency No. 7 have been scheduled. The corresponding decree was signed by President Sadyr Japarov. The press service of the head of state reported.

The elections are scheduled for Sunday, April 28.

The Central Commission on Elections and Referendums was instructed to organize the elections in accordance with Kyrgyz law, the Cabinet of Ministers — to allocate funds, take measures to ensure the rule of law, the rights and freedoms of citizens, the protection of public order and to clarify the data of the Unified State Register of Population for the formation of accurate voter lists on its basis.

The Cabinet of Ministers should also assist the Central Election Commission in ensuring cybersecurity of information electronic systems used in the election process, data exchange through the system of electronic interdepartmental interaction, uninterrupted and secure communication channels for conducting data transfer processes, and take measures to ensure safe storage of voting and voter identification equipment.

The deputy’s seat became vacant after Aibek Osmonov resigned as a deputy of the Parliament.

Region TV channel, which is associated with the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, showed stories about the connections of the parliamentary deputies with Raiymbek Matraimov. They mention the brother of the ex-customs officer Iskender Matraimov, Aibek Osmonov, Shailoobek Atazov, as well as the initiator of the bill on foreign agents Nadira Narmatova. Respondents note that these members of the Parliament must voluntarily resign or be deprived of their mandates.

The story also tells about a member of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan faction, Abdyvakhap Boronbaev, whose powers were recently prematurely terminated. Before coming to parliament, he headed the South-Western Customs Service. The mandate was handed over to a businessman Saidbek Zulpuev.

In total, the journalists posted four videos on YouTube.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security put Raiymbek Matraimov on the wanted list. He is suspected under Article 169 «Assisting in restricting the freedom of movement of a person by forcibly detaining him in the absence of signs of official crime» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It should be noted that Region TV editor-in-chief Otkurbek Rakhmanov, in a conversation with journalist Adyl Akzhol uulu, confirmed that the channel belongs to Kamchybek Tashiev.