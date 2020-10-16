First graders return to schools in regions of Kyrgyzstan

First graders returned to schools in the regions of Kyrgyzstan. Maria Kushubakova, Doctor of the Children and Teenager’s Hygiene Department of the Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Department, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, those districts where the established algorithm and a favorable epidemiological situation are observed were allowed to resume educational process in real mode. As for students of 2-6 grades, the question remains open, since the incidence of ARVI, influenza and coronavirus is growing.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education proposed to resume education in schools locally, that is, taking into account the epidemiological situation and the possibility of providing social distancing for students. The new ministers of health and education have not yet commented on this issue.

The first academic term in schools will end soon.

Only first-graders attended educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan since September 1, the rest of the children learned remotely. From October 6, students of 2-6 grades were supposed to start attending schools. However, due to the unrest after the parliamentary elections, all students were transferred to online education.

Distance learning was introduced after the outbreak of coronavirus. Kyrgyzstan is getting ready for the second wave of COVID-19.