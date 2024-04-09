Education Ministry bans holding of paid Olympiads for schoolchildren

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan issued an order «On the ban on holding paid Olympiads for schoolchildren.» The press service of the ministry reported.

The Olympiads will be held from now on among students of general education organizations only on the basis of regulations approved by order of the Ministry of Education and Science.

«Heads of district, city education departments/administrations, regional methodological education centers, and general education organizations are prohibited from organizing and holding paid Olympiads among students. Managers who do not comply with the order will bear personal responsibility,» the ministry added.

Deputy Nadira Narmatova stated at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy that 1,000 soms are collected from students for participation in the school Olympiads.