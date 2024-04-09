12:27
USD 89.17
EUR 96.50
RUB 0.97
English

Education Ministry bans holding of paid Olympiads for schoolchildren

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan issued an order «On the ban on holding paid Olympiads for schoolchildren.» The press service of the ministry reported.

The Olympiads will be held from now on among students of general education organizations only on the basis of regulations approved by order of the Ministry of Education and Science.

«Heads of district, city education departments/administrations, regional methodological education centers, and general education organizations are prohibited from organizing and holding paid Olympiads among students. Managers who do not comply with the order will bear personal responsibility,» the ministry added.

Deputy Nadira Narmatova stated at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy that 1,000 soms are collected from students for participation in the school Olympiads.
link: https://24.kg/english/291107/
views: 151
Print
Related
Exhibition of Eurasian Education takes place in Bishkek
Siberian Federal University to open educational centers in Kyrgyzstan
First-graders may be transferred to second grade after New Year
Switch to 12-year education is not imposed by donors - Minister of Education
Switch to 12-year education: Education Ministry develops roadmap
Education Ministry proposes to exempt some applicants from Nationwide Testing
Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approves switch to 12-year education
Turkey can help in training teachers from Kyrgyzstan
Curricula to be changed based on methodology of Cambridge University - official
Kyrgyzstan switches to 12-year education, Cabinet draws up decree
Popular
Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi Cholera detected in citizen of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Kazakhstan from Delhi
Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan Turkey cancels visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan
Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work Foreign agents: What countries have similar laws and how they work
45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved 45,000-seat stadium in Bishkek: Architects from Turkey and England involved
9 April, Tuesday
12:09
Dollar, euro and Russian ruble depreciate in Kyrgyzstan Dollar, euro and Russian ruble depreciate in Kyrgyzstan
11:54
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan meets with U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya
11:40
More than 80,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan
11:12
Valentina Shevchenko receives 7 championship belts from UFC for title defense
10:52
ISIS member posing as citizen of Kyrgyzstan detained in Italy