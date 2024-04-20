Modern equipment handed over to pilot schools and kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan

Aga Khan Foundation within the framework of Schools 2030 program handed over 70 pilot educational institutions and 30 kindergartens interactive panels, laptops, printers, projectors and educational materials for 5.5 million soms. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The equipment and teaching materials are intended for the successful implementation of innovative solutions developed by teachers and students on adaptation to climate change.

«In 2021-2023, pilot schools under the program were provided with modern equipment, furniture and books for 35 million soms,» the ministry said.

A Global Forum will be held in June within the framework of Schools 2030 program, which will be attended by more than 200 representatives of 36 countries.

Schools 2030 is a ten-year program that covers 1,000 preschool and general education organizations in 10 states. Its goal is to study and disseminate best practices in the field of education to develop children’s knowledge, skills, worldview and values.