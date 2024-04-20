14:31
USD 89.02
EUR 94.77
RUB 0.95
English

Modern equipment handed over to pilot schools and kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan

Aga Khan Foundation within the framework of Schools 2030 program handed over 70 pilot educational institutions and 30 kindergartens interactive panels, laptops, printers, projectors and educational materials for 5.5 million soms. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The equipment and teaching materials are intended for the successful implementation of innovative solutions developed by teachers and students on adaptation to climate change.

«In 2021-2023, pilot schools under the program were provided with modern equipment, furniture and books for 35 million soms,» the ministry said.

A Global Forum will be held in June within the framework of Schools 2030 program, which will be attended by more than 200 representatives of 36 countries.

Schools 2030 is a ten-year program that covers 1,000 preschool and general education organizations in 10 states. Its goal is to study and disseminate best practices in the field of education to develop children’s knowledge, skills, worldview and values.
link: https://24.kg/english/292140/
views: 153
Print
Related
Pilot project Google-Schools will be launched in Kyrgyzstan - Akylbek Japarov
Online enrollment into schools of Kyrgyzstan to start on April 8
Spring break in schools of Kyrgyzstan to start on March 21
School principals to be selected in new way in Kyrgyzstan
Heavy frosts: Bishkek schools reduce lessons duration for three days
Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan announces plans to launch e-school
Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools
Sapat student beaten in Kyzyl-Kiya, deputy director and teacher fired
189 schools built in Kyrgyzstan for three years
New school for 225 students to be built in Aikol village, Batken region
Popular
SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan SCNS asks to limit access to TikTok on territory of Kyrgyzstan
Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 8,000 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek More than 100 foreign students banned from working as couriers in Bishkek
Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary Closure of Soros Foundation-Kyrgyzstan: Presidential Administration’s commentary
20 April, Saturday
12:57
Modern equipment handed over to pilot schools and kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan Modern equipment handed over to pilot schools and kinde...
12:50
National Institute of Strategic Initiatives established in Kyrgyzstan
12:39
Law regulating use of artificial intelligence to appear in CIS
10:30
Supreme Court of Kyrgyzstan recognizes ban on rallies in Bishkek legal
10:19
Construction of multidisciplinary hospital with 350 beds starts in Karakol