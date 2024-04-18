19:44
Kyrgyzstan and Google sign Memorandum in field of education

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Google Corporation signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of education. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The signing of the document took place as part of the working visit of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov to Washington city (USA).

«We are proud to have become the first country in the region to cooperate with Google Education and will apply the most advanced developments in schools throughout Kyrgyzstan. Our cooperation with Google in the field of education should be just the first step. Our teams are working in the field of developing cloud resources, increasing the efficiency of public services and developing artificial intelligence programs,» the head of the Cabinet said.

Mark Isakowitz, Google’s Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy, expressed his readiness to develop further cooperation.

«We are glad to see that your vision for the future of education in your country coincides with our vision. We are pleased to partner with the government of the Kyrgyz Republic in bringing this vision to life. We know that you are committed to creating human capital in Kyrgyzstan, and we would like to support these efforts,» he said.

Google will provide support to Altyn Kazyk program on the transformation of the school education system and provide expert assistance in choosing optimal and promising approaches to the implementation and practical use of these tools in the learning process.
