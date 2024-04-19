11:31
Russian delegation donates office equipment to educational institutions in Talas

A delegation from the Presidential Administration of Russia paid a working visit to Kyrgyzstan. The Friendship Society reported.

The visit became not only an expression of friendly relations between the two countries, but also a sign of deep humanitarian and social support provided to Talas region.

One of the key moments of the visit was the ceremony of laying a wreath at the grave of Red Army soldier Mendesh Omuraliev, a Soviet soldier who died near Rzhev, and a meeting with World War II veteran Arake Arstanbekov.

«On behalf of Russia, with the assistance of Alliance Altyn company, computer and office equipment, as well as educational materials, were donated to educational institutions in Talas region. «Talas State University received 20 laptops, the educational institution Altyn Tuyun — 20 sets of robotics. Interactive whiteboards, printers, laptops and other equipment necessary for the modern educational process and studying the Russian language were delivered to secondary schools in the region,» the university noted.

Chairman of the Friendship Society Mikhail Starshinov noted that the visit to Talas region is an important step in strengthening friendly relations between the countries.

«Contribution to education and social support in the region demonstrate our common goal of developing partnership for the benefit of both peoples. It is an important symbol of cooperation and humanity in the modern world,» he said.

Delegation member Vladimir Korobovsky stressed that the visit demonstrates Russia’s desire for support and solidarity with partners.
