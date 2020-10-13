19:22
Second wave of COVID-19: Work of schools proposed to be resumed locally

It is proposed to resume work of schools locally, that is, taking into account the epidemiological situation and the availability of opportunity to provide social distancing for students. The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan, Kanybek Isakov, announced this today at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

The issues of resuming the educational process at general education institutions, sports schools, financing of some social programs were discussed. The Health Minister Sabirzhan Abdikarimov noted that the situation is getting worse from day to day. There is a significant increase in cases of COVID-19 infection in Bishkek, Chui, Batken and Osh regions. Work to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection is ongoing. At the same time, the issue of financing the health sector in terms of providing medical care to patients suffering from other pathologies remains relevant.

Kanybek Isakov reported on joint work with the Ministry of Health on resumption of the educational process, in particular local resumption of schooling. «In this case, a decision of local government bodies is required, where schools will be under the strict supervision of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance,» he said.

Only first-graders attended educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan since September 1, the rest of the children learned remotely. From October 6, students of 2-6 grades were supposed to start attending schools. However, due to the unrest after the parliamentary elections, all students were transferred to online education.

Distance learning was introduced after the outbreak of coronavirus. COVID-19 incidence has been increasing in recent days. At least 343 cases have been registered over the past day. Ten people have died in the last three days.
