Exhibition of Eurasian Education takes place in Bishkek

An International Exhibition of Eurasian Education has opened in Kyrgyzstan, where the leading 50 universities from Russia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are represented. The organizers announced at a briefing.

According to the Project Manager of the Eurasian Cooperation Organization Dmitry Danilov, the exhibition has become a single platform for universities and colleges from different countries. Educational organizations can present their programs, conditions of study, admission, prospects for further employment, and internships there.

Dmitry Danilov added that the number of budget-funded places in universities and colleges of the Russian Federation has increased.

«Higher education institutions with modern material and technical base are represented. They are ready to accept students from Kyrgyzstan on a budgetary basis. The number of budget-funded places in Russian universities and colleges has been increased. Moreover, students receive a scholarship. Many universities offer additional increased scholarships for active participation in various events,» he said.

The exhibition covered Osh, Uzgen and Kyzyl-Kiya. The same events will be held in Tokmak, Balykchy and Karakol in the near future.

Official meetings and the signing of cooperation agreements both between educational institutions and representatives of the authorities of Russia and Kyrgyzstan are planned.
