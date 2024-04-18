Pilot project Google-Schools will be launched in Kyrgyzstan - Akylbek Japarov

Presentation of a new state program for the transformation of school education Altyn Kazyk (Polar Star) took place on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the World Bank and the IMF in Washington. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The event, held at the Washington office of Google global corporation, was also attended by representatives of the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Union, UNICEF, Global Partnership for Education and many other international partners.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that the President of Kyrgyzstan this spring launched a new program for transforming school education, which sets the most ambitious goals for the next 10 years for investment in human capital.

«Our goal is for Kyrgyzstan’s children, boys and girls to be provided with opportunities to get world-class knowledge and skills and to be able to fully realize their potential. They must be competitive in the global market. The program is named Polar Star because investment in human capital is our main guiding star. All other state programs, our efforts to develop the economy and strengthen the state — everything serves the purpose of raising the level of human development,» Akylbek Japarov said.

He added that the Cabinet of Ministers is interested in developing cooperation with the company in the field of information technology. Akylbek Japarov reported on the upcoming launch of a pilot project Google-School on the basis of one of the city schools of Bishkek, which will fully introduce Google tools in education.

Mark Isakowitz, Google’s Vice President of Government Affairs and Public Policy, expressed readiness to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation and interaction.

«It was inspiring to hear from the Prime Minister about the vision of Polar Star program for the future of Kyrgyzstan’s education system and to see technology as the driving force behind that vision. The Kyrgyz government’s aspiration to become a nation that uses digital technology for the benefit of its people is worthy of everyone’s support and we are ready to cooperate,» he said.