President of Kyrgyzstan calls on politicians to sit down at negotiating table

The President of Kyrgyzstan for the second time today commented on the events taking place in the country. «This is an illegal seizure of power,» his Spokesperson, Tolgonai Stamalieva, quoted Sooronbai Jeenbekov as saying.

«As the events that began yesterday showed, the protesters’ goal was not only to annul the results of the parliamentary elections, but also to destabilize the situation in the republic and ultimately remove me from the post of the head of state,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov said.

In his opinion, not only the election results are being challenged now, but there is a struggle for positions, and, unfortunately, the republic again finds itself in the same situation in which it was after two previous shocks.

I call on all political forces to stop their supporters and demand from them to refuse committing this lawlessness. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

«Today’s events show that this was some kind of complex event, prepared with a long-planned action plan. I repeat: this is not just a dispute over the election results. The voting results were used as a pretext. Of course, people were not happy. But organizing them, keeping them all night, bringing them — we all know that it costs a lot of money and a lot of effort,» Tolgonai Stamalieva quotes the President as saying.

According to the head of the Kyrgyz Republic, at the moment, the groups fighting for positions are divided not into two, but into several. Their ambitions are worrying.

«Unfortunately, now they are trying to sow discord by manipulating the issue of the north and south. Therefore, the only thing we need now is to sit down at the negotiating table, stop disputes and distribution of posts. The situation, unfortunately, scares off investors. The pandemic is still in force. Winter is approaching, the situation is very difficult. So everything must be decided at the negotiating table. Everything must be done in the legal field,» he said.