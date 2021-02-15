10:09
Former president Sooronbai Jeenbekov returns to Kyrgyzstan

Former president Sooronbai Jeenbekov returned to Kyrgyzstan. Sources in his circle of close associates told 24.kg news agency.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov went to Mecca to perform the Umrah on February 2. It was reported that he would arrive in Bishkek in 10 days. The former head of state left the republic with his wife through Istanbul.

Earlier it was reported that Sooronbai Jeenbekov was summoned to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek to give testimony within the case against the former deputy prime minister Duishenbek Zilaliev.

In addition, participants of the October events filed a demand to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security to hold Jeenbekov accountable. They believe that the ex-president had no right to issue an order to forcefully disperse the October 5 rally.
