Kumtor case: Sooronbai Jeenbekov summoned for interrogation

Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov was summoned for interrogation by the State Committee for National Security. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is clarified that Sooronbai Jeenbekov was summoned within the criminal case on Kumtor.

The defendants in the case are the former and current MPs Torobai Zulpukarov and Iskhak Pirmatov, the latter has already been sentenced to a fine. Another person involved in the case, ex-Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov, has been released from custody. The measure of restraint for Talant Uzakbaev and Almazbek Baatyrbekov has been changed.

Former speaker of Parliament Asylbek Jeenbekov and the First Deputy Prime Minister Taiyrbek Sarpashev are in custody. Ex-prime ministers Temir Sariev and Dzhoomart Otorbaev were detained. Supporters believe that the arrests as politically motivated.

Former president Askar Akayev, who visited Kyrgyzstan, also agreed to cooperate with the investigation within the Kumtor case.