Sooronbai Jeenbekov's lawyer intends to sue Melis Aspekov for libel

Lawyer of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Asylbek Kochkorov, commented on the scandalous statement by an activist Melis Aspekov about financing of election campaign of the candidate for the post of head of state Sadyr Japarov.

«The notorious Melis Aspekov, suspected of fraud, spread a statement through social media that the Jeenbekovs allegedly financed the election campaign of Sadyr Japarov. Any sane person, having familiarized himself with Aspekov’s scandalous biography, will understand that this is an attempt by the person who discredited himself by fraudulent, criminal actions and will soon face trial to divert public attention from his person,» Asylbek Kochkorov said.

According to him, Melis Aspekov chose a simple and familiar path for this — slander and libel, false statements.

This statement by Aspekov is a blatant lie, and we intend to sue him for libel.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s lawyer

Activists Melis Aspekov and Ulan Dzhuraev were detained on suspicion of extortion of $ 250,000 from officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise in early January 2021. According to the investigation, they, posing as close associates of Sadyr Japarov, threatened to conduct an inspection of the state-owned enterprise by the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes and organize rallies against the leadership. Ulan Dzhuraev was placed under house arrest.

The case was sent to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek in April.
link: https://24.kg/english/193984/
