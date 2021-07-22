11:24
Deprivation of ex-president status: Collection of signatures continues

Activists headed by a blogger Chingiz Kaparov continue collecting signatures for deprivation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Roza Otunbayeva of the status of ex-president.

Chingiz Kaparov told 24.kg news agency that 100,000 signatures have been collected as of today. To submit a popular initiative to Parliament, 300,000 authentic signatures are needed. Chingiz Kaparov noted that the campaign will continue until its initiators collect the required number of signatures to submit the document to Parliament.

Activists believe that Roza Otunbayeva did not run as an alternative candidate in 2010. Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign early in the wake of protests in October 2020.

«During the reign of both of them, the country suffered unacceptable losses,» Chingiz Kaparov said.

Collection of signatures takes place in Bishkek in Ilbirs building on Ala-Too square from 10.00 to 18.00 on Fridays and Saturdays.
