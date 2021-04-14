Prosecutor General's Office receives another statement against Jeenbekov's niece

Another statement was written against the niece of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Gulzat Kantoroeva. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

It is known that the victim wrote a statement to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

«The Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs investigates the main criminal case on fraud against Gulzat Kantoroeva. The applicant pointed out that Gulzat Kantoroeva had unlawfully taken possession of property. The supervisory authority is conducting a check on the fact,» the sources said.

The niece of the ex-President Sooronbai Jeenbekov (daughter of Kantoro Jeenbekov) Gulzat Kantoroeva is suspected of fraud. She is under house arrest.