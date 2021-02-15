Dastan Dzhumabekov: Sooronbai Jeenbekov did not commit crimes against country

Ex-speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Dastanbek Dzhumabekov in an interview with Super.kg said that the flaw of the ruling of the ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov was that he did not pay attention to some public appeals.

«Every person has their own flaws. But he did not commit crimes against the country. Perhaps, the flaw may be that he did not pay attention to some public appeals,» Dastanbek Dzhumabekov said.

He also noted in the interview that during the October events he held talks with Sadyr Japarov and Kamchybek Tashiev and decided to resign in order to preserve peace in the country.

Scheduled parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on October 4. On October 5, supporters of political parties disagreeing with the election results held a rally, which escalated into riots. The resulting political crisis led to the resignation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov from the presidency, to which he was elected following the 2017 elections.

After the riots on October 5, the speaker Dastanbek Dzhumabekov resigned, a group of deputies elected Myktybek Abdyldaev as speaker at an extraordinary meeting, who announced his resignation on October 10. The leader of Kyrgyzstan parliamentary faction Kanatbek Isaev was elected speaker of the Parliament on October 13, and after his voluntary resignation in early November, Talant Mamytov became the Speaker of the Parliament.