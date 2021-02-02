22:36
Spokeswoman for ex-president tells why Jeenbekov left Kyrgyzstan

Spokeswoman for the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Tolgonai Stamalieva, told 24.kg news agency where and why the former head of state left the republic.

According to her, Sooronbai Jeenbekov went to Mecca to perform a small hajj — the Umrah. «He and his wife left for Istanbul in the morning, then they will fly to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

The ex-president Sooronbai Jeenbekov is making the trip at the invitation of the King of Saudi Arabia. He has been planning it since November 2020. Entry of pilgrims has been restricted due to the pandemic, and, according to the procedure, an official invitation is required to make this visit. The invitation was received at the beginning of February 2021,» Tolgonai Stamalieva told.

The Umrah will last more than 10 days, after which Sooronbai Jeenbekov will return to Bishkek.

Tolgonai Stamalieva

It was announced recently that Sooronbai Jeenbekov was summoned to the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek to give testimony within the case against the former deputy prime minister Duishenbek Zilaliev.

In addition, participants of the October events sent a demand to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the State Committee for National Security to bring Jeenbekov to criminal responsibility. They believe that the ex-president had no right to issue an order to forcefully disperse the October 5 rally.
link: https://24.kg/english/182078/
views: 112
