Deprivation of Otunbaeva, Jeenbekov of ex-president status: signatures collected

Activists, headed by a blogger Chingiz Kaparov, continue to collect signatures for deprivation of Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Roza Otunbayeva of the status of ex-president of Kyrgyzstan.

Chingiz Kaparov told 24.kg news agency that 30,000 signatures have been collected so far.

At least 300,000 authentic signatures are needed in order to submit the popular initiative to Parliament. Chingiz Kaparov noted that the campaign will continue until its initiators collect the required number of signatures to submit the document to Parliament.

The activists believe that Roza Otunbayeva did not participate in the elections in 2010 as an alternative candidate. Sooronbai Jeenbekov was forced to resign in the wake of popular protests in October 2020. «The country suffered unacceptable losses during their reign,» Chingiz Kaparov noted.

Collection of signatures takes place in Bishkek in Ilbirs building on Ala-Too Square from 10.00 to 18.00 every Friday and Saturday.
