Sooronbai Jeenbekov: Some forces tried to illegally seize power

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov made a statement on political situation in the country today.

«Dear compatriots! Last night, some political forces tried to illegally seize state power. Using the election results as a reason, they disrupted public order. They disrupted the peaceful life of the townspeople. They disobeyed law enforcement officers, beat doctors and damaged buildings. I ordered the law enforcement agencies not to open fire and spill blood, not to endanger the life of a single citizen. So far, we have taken all possible measures to prevent aggravation of the situation. Peace in the state, stability of society is more valuable than any deputy seat. I suggested the Central Election Commission to carefully investigate the violations and, if necessary, annul the election results.

I urge the leaders of political parties to calm down their supporters and move them away from their places of concentration. I call on all my compatriots to keep the peace and not to succumb to the calls of the provocative forces. The peace in our country and the security of our society are the most important things. I call on all forces to put the fate of the country above political ambitions and return to the legal field,» the text of the statement says.

Riots in Bishkek began last night after police attempted to disperse the rally. The decision to disperse the protestors on Ala-Too square followed after unknown provocateurs went to the White House and tried to enter the territory of the specially guarded facility. After a seven-hour confrontation between protesters and security officials, the first got into the building of the Parliament.

Protests began in many regions of the country today.