Sooronbai Jeenbekov's niece suspected of fraud

Niece of the ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov is suspected of fraud. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

Gulzat Kantoroeva (daughter of Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s deceased brother. — Note of 24.kg news agency) was placed under house arrest by a court decision.

The Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district confirmed this information. According to the department, a citizen applied to the police in February. He asked to take action against an unfamiliar Kyrgyzstani who borrowed $ 20,000 and 450,000 soms from him in August 2019, and then disappeared.

«The fact was registered under the Article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Gulzat Kantoroeva was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek chose preventive measure in form of house arrest for one month for the suspect. The suspect returned the money to the applicant,» the department said.