Farid Niyazov calls Sooronbai Jeenbekov ‘Atambayev's biggest mistake’

Former chief of staff of the president of Kyrgyzstan Farid Niyazov, who is in custody on several charges, sent out notes about his work with Almazbek Atambayev.

He told how they chose a successor to the outgoing head of state after the end of his powers.

According to Farid Niyazov, «imposing of the candidacy of Sooronbai Jeenbekov in the 2017 presidential elections left, as it turned out, too much bitterness in people.»

The shadow of the ill-fated «successor» is still a dark stain on the presidential legacy of Almazbek Sharshenovich. Farid Niyazov

The author of the notes told that the most important goal was to preserve and strengthen the unity of the people. It was necessary to take into account dozens of factors, including regional ones, the factor of continuity of power ...

«But a year before the elections, some politicians deliberately spread rumors that he was leading everything to «his brother» Omurbek Babanov, with whom Atambayev’s relations had improved by that time, to become a president. Meanwhile, both within the team of the then head of state and among other politicians, there were many opponents of Babanov’s promotion to the presidency in the country. Therefore, the SDPK has never concealed that the party would nominate its own candidacy.

At that time, the names of some serious contenders were either discredited or threatened with discrediting. As a result, for various reasons, we did not see another, more suitable option than creation of a tandem between Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Sapar Isakov,» Farid Niyazov said.

He also commented on the persistent public opinion that, after leaving office, Atambayev wanted to continue to personally control all the processes in governing the country.

«I am still convinced that Atambayev had the moral right to demand from Jeenbekov fulfillment of these promises. And if continuity of the strategic course of development of Kyrgyzstan and, accordingly, the tandem is preserved in six months, at most a year, Almazbek Sharshenovich himself would have minimized discussion the issues of state power with the new president and prime minister. Remembering the situation in 2017, I am amazed. Whoever has not turned to us with a request to take a closer look at the personal qualities and real actions of Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Whoever has not warned that, striving for the sole power, the «successor» will destroy the tandem with Sapar Isakov, and that our hopes for their effective interaction will crumble like sand. From party activists to the most prominent cultural figures! From fellow countrymen of Jeenbekov to his former colleagues! However, as the wise books say, we «heard, but did not listen ... looked, but did not see ...», Farid Niyazov regrets.