At least 1,100 Kyrgyzstanis return from Orenburg by buses

At least 1,100 citizens have returned to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg Oblast of Russia by buses. Press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

They arrived by 20 buses through the territory of Kazakhstan.

«The second column of 23 buses with 1,356 Kyrgyzstanis is now heading towards the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border, accompanied by the traffic police of Kazakhstan,» the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry urges the citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are in Russia not to move towards the Russian-Kazakh state border until it opens.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that in order to prevent another congestion of compatriots at the border points of the Russian-Kazakh state border, the number of charter flights from Russia to Kyrgyzstan, departing from Moscow, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg, has been significantly increased.