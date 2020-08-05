17:33
2,457 compatriots return to Kyrgyzstan from Russia by buses

At least 2,457 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are returning to homeland from the Orenburg Oblast of Russia. The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Russia reported.

The first column of 20 buses with 1,101 citizens left Russia yesterday.

The second column of 23 buses with 1,356 Kyrgyz citizens left today.

The Foreign Ministry urges the citizens of Kyrgyzstan who are in Russia not to move towards the Russian-Kazakh state border until it opens.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that in order to prevent another congestion of compatriots at the border points at the Russian-Kazakh state border, the number of charter flights from Russia to Kyrgyzstan, departing from Moscow, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg, has been significantly increased.
