Border problems: EEC recognizes Kazakhstan’s actions as barrier to EAEU market

Following consideration of the issue by the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), the measures taken by Kazakhstan are recognized as a barrier in the domestic market of the Eurasian Economic Union. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The issue of control and inspection activities carried out by Kazakhstan in relation to the EAEU goods at checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border was considered at a meeting of the EEC Board.

The EEC Board asked the Government of Kazakhstan to take operational measures to:

  • Abolish excessive control in respect of EAEU goods imported from Kyrgyzstan;
  • Accelerate and simplify the procedures for passing vehicles across the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border;
  • Exclude use of all types of control not provided for by EAEU law;
  • Provide «green corridors» for perishable, seasonal goods, food.

The EEC Board expressed concern over the large number of problems associated with movement of goods across the borders of the EAEU member states, which are systemic in nature and require an integrated approach to solve them. Therefore, it was decided to create a high-level working group of representatives of the member states of the union.

«It is assumed that the working group will develop an action plan (roadmap) aimed at systematically eliminating and preventing obstacles in moving of goods across the borders of the member states, including information exchange between member states of the union in the tax and customs fields,» the statement says.

Kyrgyzstan supported creation of such a group and called for its formation as soon as possible.

However, there is no information that the issue of problems arising on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border was considered on the website of the Eurasian Economic Commission itself. There are no data on the decisions made.

Earlier, the Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan issued a tough comment, in which it recalled: the heads of the EAEU member states advocated for maintaining the principle of freedom of movement of goods, including socially significant goods and food products.
