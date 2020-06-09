Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU

Kyrgyzstan does not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and boycotting of work of the union. The Minister of Economy of Kyrgyzstan, Sanzhar Mukanbetov, announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is currently trying, within the framework of the regulations, to solve all the problems in the EAEU.

«A EAEU meeting on problems at the border will take place today. We are following the rules. We have the last mechanism of influence — to withdraw our ministers. Then there will be no quorum and no decisions will be made,» Sanzhar Mukanbetov said.

The Committee removed all issues on the EAEU from the agenda due to problems on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border at its last meeting.

Recall, Kazakhstan has tightened control on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border at the end of May. As a result, over 300 heavy trucks have accumulated on the Kyrgyz side of the state border for several days, which were heading for the EAEU market with goods.