Leader of Kyrgyzstan faction gives up his deputy seat

The leader of Kyrgyzstan faction Almazbek Baatyrbekov gave up his deputy seat. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to the deputy, he doesn’t leave the party and will participate in 2020 elections on its list. «I’ll rest for two weeks and will start preparing for the election campaign,» he said.

A businessman Beishenaly Nurdinov will come to the Parliament instead of Almazbek Baatyrbekov.

Recall, Ruslan Choibekov also prematurely gave up his deputy seat yesterday. It was handed over to the former Minister of Natural Resources Zamirbek Esenamanov.

Earlier, Zhanybek Isaev and Almazbek Ergeshev left Kyrgyzstan faction. One of the richest people in the country, businessman Sharshenbek Abdykerimov and former deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Service, Zhanybek Zhorobekov, came to the Parliament instead of them.