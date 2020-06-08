17:56
Another deputy from Kyrgyzstan faction gives up his seat

Another deputy from Kyrgyzstan faction, Ruslan Choibekov, gave up his seat. The faction leader Almazbek Baatyrbekov confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he left his post to engage in the election campaign, and not to another party. Ruslan Moldoshev was supposed to come instead of him, but he wrote a statement on exclusion from the list of candidates. The seat will be handed over to the former Minister of Natural Resources Zamirbek Esenamanov. The ministry was disbanded in 2012.

In 2013, the Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan accused Zamirbek Esenamanov of illegal issue of licenses to mining companies. He had spent a month and a half in the SCNS pre-trial detention center.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek acquitted him later.

Earlier, Zhanybek Isaev and Almazbek Ergeshev left Kyrgyzstan faction. One of the richest people in the country, businessman Sharshenbek Abdykerimov and former deputy head of the Anti-Corruption Service, Zhanybek Zhorobekov, came to the Parliament instead of them.
