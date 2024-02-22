CEC terminates powers of two deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) prematurely terminated the powers of deputy of the Parliament Iskender Matraimov. It was announced today at a CEC meeting.

According to the head of the department for organizing the electoral process of the CEC, Tologon Aitikeev, the powers of Nurlan Razhabaliev, who from 2009 to 2020 held various positions in the Customs Service, were also terminated.

The decision was made on the basis of a submitted letter from Iskender Matraimov and Nurlan Razhabaliev.

Earlier, Region TV channel, which is associated with the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, showed stories about the connections of the parliamentary deputies with Raiymbek Matraimov. They mention the brother of the ex-customs officer Iskender Matraimov, Aibek Osmonov, Shailoobek Atazov, as well as the initiator of the bill on foreign agents Nadira Narmatova. Respondents note that these members of the Parliament must voluntarily resign or be deprived of their mandates.

The story also tells about a member of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan faction, Abdyvakhap Boronbaev, whose powers were recently prematurely terminated. Before coming to parliament, he headed the South-Western Customs Service. The mandate was handed over to a businessman Saidbek Zulpuev.

In total, the journalists posted four videos on YouTube.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security put Raiymbek Matraimov on the wanted list. He is suspected under Article 169 «Assisting in restricting the freedom of movement of a person by forcibly detaining him in the absence of signs of official crime» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It should be noted that Region TV editor-in-chief Otkurbek Rakhmanov, in a conversation with journalist Adyl Akzhol uulu, confirmed that the channel belongs to Kamchybek Tashiev.