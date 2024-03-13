18:56
USD 89.43
EUR 97.70
RUB 0.99
English

Deputy of Parliament Aibek Osmonov gives up his mandate

Deputy Aibek Osmonov gives up his mandate. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) will meet today to consider the early termination of his powers as a deputy of the Parliament.

The CEC said to 24.kg news agency that Aibek Osmonov has submitted a statement on his voluntary resignation.

Region TV channel, which is associated with the head of the State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiev, showed stories about the connections of the parliamentary deputies with Raiymbek Matraimov. They mention the brother of the ex-customs officer Iskender Matraimov, Aibek Osmonov, Shailoobek Atazov, as well as the initiator of the bill on foreign agents Nadira Narmatova. Respondents note that these members of the Parliament must voluntarily resign or be deprived of their mandates.

The story also tells about a member of Ata Jurt Kyrgyzstan faction, Abdyvakhap Boronbaev, whose powers were recently prematurely terminated. Before coming to parliament, he headed the South-Western Customs Service. The mandate was handed over to a businessman Saidbek Zulpuev.

In total, the journalists posted four videos on YouTube.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security put Raiymbek Matraimov on the wanted list. He is suspected under Article 169 «Assisting in restricting the freedom of movement of a person by forcibly detaining him in the absence of signs of official crime» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

It should be noted that Region TV editor-in-chief Otkurbek Rakhmanov, in a conversation with journalist Adyl Akzhol uulu, confirmed that the channel belongs to Kamchybek Tashiev.
link: https://24.kg/english/288922/
views: 166
Print
Related
CEC terminates powers of two deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
New deputy takes oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Emil Zhamgyrchiev released on his own recognizance
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has two new deputies
CEC terminates powers of deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev
Parliament deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev placed in SCNS pretrial detention center
Deputies approve bringing Emil Zhamgyrchiev to criminal responsibility
Parliament creates commission on criminal case against deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev
Deputy initiates ban on services of sorcerers and magicians
New deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan takes the oath
Popular
Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal Yasar Dogu & Vehbi Emre: Zholaman Sharshenbekov wins gold medal
Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs Foreign agents law: World Bank comments on appeal from NGOs
Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone Kyrgyzstan and China implement joint project and open bonded zone
Ural Airlines to resume Bishkek – Sochi flights Ural Airlines to resume Bishkek – Sochi flights
13 March, Wednesday
16:23
Deputy of Parliament Aibek Osmonov gives up his mandate Deputy of Parliament Aibek Osmonov gives up his mandate
16:15
Entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on cooperation
15:34
New law on media: Document withdrawn on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov
15:06
Kyrgyzstan and Slovakia agree on elimination of double taxation
14:56
SCNS detains another official involved in “land mafia”