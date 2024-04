Deputy Sovetbek uulu Rustambek took the oath at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

He came to Parliament from Ishenim faction instead of deputy Emilbek Dzhusupov.

Before the parliamentary elections, Emilbek Dzhusupov was the President of Emakom Holding LLC, which was involved in a scandal. Statements from shareholders defrauded by the company began to be posted on the Internet.