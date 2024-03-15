Ex-deputy of Parliament Zhanybek Bakchiev released under travel restrictions

Former deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhanybek Bakchiev was released from arrest. The corresponding decision was made last night by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

According to representatives of the defense, the investigator sent a petition to the court to cancel the arrest of the detainee. By a court decision, Zhanybek Bakchiev was released under travel restrictions.

Former deputy of the Parliament Zhanybek Bakchiev was detained in October 2023, but this became known only in mid-November. He is charged with Article 282 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic substances» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.