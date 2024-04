Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Zhusupbek Korgonbai uulu decided to give up his mandate. The Central Election Commission (CEC) confirmed to 24.kg news agency that CEC members had received his application for voluntary resignation for consideration.

Zhusupbek Korgonbai uulu was elected as a deputy of the Parliament in Nookat constituency.

Previously, Emilbek Dzhusupov, a member of Ishenim faction, also resigned as a deputy. The vacant mandate was transferred to Sovetbek Rustambek uulu.