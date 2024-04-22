18:38
USD 89.02
EUR 94.77
RUB 0.95
English

Sovetbek Rustambek uulu becomes deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) transferred the vacant mandate of a deputy of the Parliament to Sovetbek Rustambek uulu. The decision was made at a meeting of the CEC.

Sovetbek Rustambek uulu was registered as a deputy of the Parliament, and received an official ID and a badge.

Sovetbek Rustambek uulu became a deputy from Ishenim faction instead of Emilbek Dzhusupov, who gave up his mandate.

It is known from open sources that Sovetbek Rustambek uulu was a private entrepreneur. In 2019, he was elected Vice President of the National Alysh Belt Wrestling Federation.
link: https://24.kg/english/292290/
views: 82
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev states he does not support any of candidates for Parliament
Deputy of Parliament Emilbek Dzhusupov decides to give up his mandate
Only worthy people will be elected to Parliament, Kamchybek Tashiev promises
Prosecution agencies open 4 cases against deputies of Parliament
Parliament reduces loan rates for pawnshops to 29.83 percent per annum
Ex-deputy of Parliament Zhanybek Bakchiev released under travel restrictions
Deputy of Parliament Aibek Osmonov gives up his mandate
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan arrives in the UK for official visit
CEC terminates powers of two deputies of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
New deputy takes oath in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign historic document Sadyr Japarov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to sign historic document
Access to TikTok platform officially blocked in Kyrgyzstan Access to TikTok platform officially blocked in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna Kyrgyz solar station project to be presented at forum in Vienna
Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement Border Services of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan make joint statement
22 April, Monday
18:03
Sovetbek Rustambek uulu becomes deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Sovetbek Rustambek uulu becomes deputy of Parliament of...
17:58
European Immunization Week launched in Kyrgyzstan
17:46
Kyrgyzstan signs agreements with international partners for $42.64 million
17:34
Western part of Bishkek to have no cold water on April 23
17:26
Head of construction company Imamidin Tashov detained