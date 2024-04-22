Sovetbek Rustambek uulu becomes deputy of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) transferred the vacant mandate of a deputy of the Parliament to Sovetbek Rustambek uulu. The decision was made at a meeting of the CEC.

Sovetbek Rustambek uulu was registered as a deputy of the Parliament, and received an official ID and a badge.

Sovetbek Rustambek uulu became a deputy from Ishenim faction instead of Emilbek Dzhusupov, who gave up his mandate.

It is known from open sources that Sovetbek Rustambek uulu was a private entrepreneur. In 2019, he was elected Vice President of the National Alysh Belt Wrestling Federation.