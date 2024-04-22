Deputy of Parliament Emilbek Dzhusupov decides to give up his mandate

Deputy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Emilbek Dzhusupov intends to give up his mandate. He submitted a corresponding letter to the Central Election Commission.

The deputy was born on April 21, 1991 in Kozho-Aryk village, Nookat district, Osh region.

He has a higher education. In 2008, he entered the Osh State Law Institute and graduated from the Management and Law Faculty;

2014-2015 — head of the section of Dastan Kurulush LLC;

From June to November 2015 — technical director of Dastan Kurulush LLC;

2015-2016 — General Director of Dastan Kurulush LLC;

2016-2017 — founder, General Director of Tagai Ata LLC;

2017-2018 — General Director of Emakom LLC;

2018-2021 — President of Emakom Holding LLC;

In 2021, he was elected as a deputy of the Parliament of the VII convocation from Ishenim political party.

He is married, father of 3 children.

Previously, 13 deputies of the current convocation have already given up their mandates.