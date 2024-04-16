19:24
Prosecution agencies open 4 cases against deputies of Parliament

In 2023, criminal cases were initiated against four deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev announced at a joint meeting of parliamentary committees on constitutional legislation, law and order.

According to him, three cases were sent to court for consideration, one was dismissed.

«The criminal case against ex-deputy Zhanybek Abirov was terminated due to the reconciliation of the parties. Cases against Omurbek Bakirov, Emil Zhamgyrchiev and Adakhan Madumarov have been sent to the courts,» the head of the supervisory authority noted.

Deputies of the Parliament heard the annual report of Kurmankul Zulushev on the state of the rule of law in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2023 and on the work done by the prosecution agencies on its strengthening.
