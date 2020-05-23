16:06
Another criminal case opened on abuse of office at State Communications Agency

Another criminal case has been opened on the fact of abuse of official position at the State Communications Agency of Kyrgyzstan. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The case was initiated by the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes against officials of the state agency who illegally renewed the license of Itel LLC (Megaline Internet service provider) for use the radio-frequency spectrum for operation of broadband access systems.

«It is known that at the time of applying for renewal of the license, Itel LLC had a valid agreement for sharing the radio frequency resource with Sky Mobile LLC, but three days after the license was renewed, the contract was terminated upon the appeal of Sky Mobile LLC. The State Communications Agency issued a license for use of the radio frequency spectrum for operation of broadband access systems, on the basis of which 145 permissions of frequency assignments were granted for a period up to December 31, 2019,» the sources said.

The press service of the State Service for Combatting Economic Crimes confirmed this information.

Recall, an Interdepartmental Investigation Group of the Military Prosecutor’s Office and SCNS is investigating a criminal case on corruption at the State Communications Agency. The ex-head of the agency, Natalya Chernogubova, employees of the SCNS, and a Director for Strategy and Development of Ala-TV were detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center within the case. According to official information, management of the state agency in conspiracy with one of the mobile operators and the officials of the State Committee for Technology and Communications in violation of applicable laws in the field of communications and licensing renewed license of the operator due to a change in standards. This entailed damage to the interests of the state.
