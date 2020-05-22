11:10
One of directors of Ala-TV company placed in pretrial detention center 1

Director for Strategy and Development of Ala-TV company, detained within a criminal case on corruption at the State Communications Agency, was placed in the pretrial detention center 1. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The decision to detain D.V. was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan calls employees of the Government Office as well as the State Communications Agency for questioning within the case.

Recall, an Interdepartmental Investigation Group of the Military Prosecutor’s Office and SCNS is investigating a criminal case on corruption at the State Communications Agency. The ex-head of the agency, Natalya Chernogubova, was detained and placed in the SCNS pre-trial detention center within the case. According to official information, management of the state agency in conspiracy with one of the mobile operators and the officials of the State Committee for Technology and Communications in violation of applicable laws in the field of communications and licensing renewed license of the operator due to a change in standards. This entailed damage to the interests of the state. SCNS employees were also detained within the case.
link: https://24.kg/english/153517/
views: 90
