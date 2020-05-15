16:17
Ex-head of State Communications Agency placed in pretrial detention center

The former head of the State Communications Agency Natalya Chernogubova was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

The former official was taken into custody until July 12.

Recall, an Interdepartmental Investigation Group opened a criminal case on corruption. According to preliminary data, Natalya Chernogubova entered into a conspiracy with one of the mobile service operators and responsible persons of the State Committee for Technology and Communications and, in violation of applicable laws in the field of communications and licensing, renewed the operator’s license due to change in standards.
