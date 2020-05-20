10:28
People arrived in Talas region from Sol-Iletsk placed in observation unit

At least 51 people from among those who returned from Sol-Iletsk arrived in Talas region of Kyrgyzstan the day before. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

They were repeatedly placed under observation at Taldy-Bulak post. Each of them has been previously tested for COVID-19 twice, all have negative results. But for safety reasons, they were placed in observation unit in Kara-Buura and Bakai-Ata districts for five days. They were additionally tested.

«The information that representatives of the authorities beat the citizens under observation is not true. On the contrary, the arrivals showed discontent and offered resistance. After carrying out explanatory work, 51 people agreed to the requirements of the local authorities,» the statement says.

The Kyrgyzstanis staying in observation unit staged riots. They demanded to let them go home.

At least 541 Kyrgyzstanis returned from Sol-Iletsk (Orenburg Oblast of Russia) to their homeland on May 7. All of them infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized to the National Phthisiology Center and the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital.
