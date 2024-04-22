Five children left without care returned to Kyrgyzstan from Moscow

The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan reports that five children aged from 3 to 12 months, who were left without parental care, have been returned from Moscow.

According to the press service of the ministry, their return to homeland was organized with the assistance of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the Russian Federation.

Reunification of children with their biological families and an assessment of the child’s situation, which includes issues of social, medical, psychological and legal support, are planned.

At least 167 children left without parental care have been returned to their homeland since 2011, about 8 of them in 2022, 12 in 2023, and 6 children — since the beginning of 2024.