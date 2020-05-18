Arrived from Sol-Iletsk citizens of Kyrgyzstan demand to let them go home

Riots continue at the observation unit located at the former American Gansi airbase, where citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived from the Russian Sol-Iletsk city are accommodated. Wife of the driver Alexander Burkhovetsky, who is also at the quarantine zone, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.
The Ministry of Health confirmed that conflicts with doctors constantly occur at that observation unit, but measures are timely taken, people are calmed down. Everyone with positive coronavirus test result is taken to the hospital. The rest are kept in strict isolation.
Recall, 541 Kyrgyzstanis returned from Sol-Iletsk to the Kyrgyz Republic on May 7. At least 55 of them were firstly diagnosed with coronavirus.