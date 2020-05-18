Arrived from Sol-Iletsk citizens of Kyrgyzstan demand to let them go home

Riots continue at the observation unit located at the former American Gansi airbase, where citizens of Kyrgyzstan arrived from the Russian Sol-Iletsk city are accommodated. Wife of the driver Alexander Burkhovetsky, who is also at the quarantine zone, confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to her, yesterday six people demanded to let them go home, because they feel good and do not need treatment. They do not believe that they have a positive test result for coronavirus. Everyone who came from Sol-Iletsk was repeatedly tested for COVID-19. «They staged a riot and threatened that they would not go to the hospital, but would go home on foot. The doctors had to call the police. As a result, they were hospitalized. The situation is stable,» Maria Burkhovetskaya told.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that conflicts with doctors constantly occur at that observation unit, but measures are timely taken, people are calmed down. Everyone with positive coronavirus test result is taken to the hospital. The rest are kept in strict isolation.

Recall, 541 Kyrgyzstanis returned from Sol-Iletsk to the Kyrgyz Republic on May 7. At least 55 of them were firstly diagnosed with coronavirus.