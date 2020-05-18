Some infected with COVID-19 hospitalized to National Phthisiology Center

The newly infected with COVID-19 people from an observation unit at a former American airbase were hospitalized at the National Phthisiology Center. The Deputy Health Minister of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told 24.kg news agency.

«They are in a separate ward with all conditions,» he said.

The Ministry of Health reported in April that a specialized department for patients with COVID-19 was created at the National Phthisiology Center — in a building isolated from the main building in compliance with all necessary infection control measures.

The Ministry of Health reported about 43 newly infected with coronavirus Kyrgyzstanis who returned from Sol-Iletsk (Orenburg Oblast of Russia), and were under observation on the territory of the former American airbase.