15:39
USD 89.43
EUR 96.36
RUB 0.97
English

Service centers to provide state services to Kyrgyzstanis abroad

State (consular) services will be provided to citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad in pilot mode through service centers. The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a corresponding resolution.

The document was developed to improve the system of providing consular services abroad and ensure access to services for citizens staying in places where there are no diplomatic missions and consular institutions of Kyrgyzstan.

The pilot project will be implemented from March 1, 2024 to March 1, 2025.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked out the issue of cooperation on the provision of service centers in Russia — work areas for receiving citizens, including all ranges of related services, in particular pre-appointment, equipment, ensuring the safety of both employees and visitors, a 24/7 call center for consultations with citizens, notification of document readiness, etc.

«The provision of consular services in service centers will create comfortable and favorable conditions for citizens who will have the opportunity to receive services without expensive and time-consuming travel and flights,» the Cabinet of Ministers commented on the decision.

According to estimates, more than 1 million citizens are outside Kyrgyzstan to date.
link: https://24.kg/english/287302/
views: 149
Print
Related
Migrants transfer $2.7 billion to Kyrgyzstan in 2023
President Sadyr Japarov addresses Kyrgyz migrants
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan attempts to get from Russia to Kazakhstan for bribe
Electronic database of statistics on Kyrgyz migrants created
Every day 27 Kyrgyzstanis leave the country for migration
Migrants planned to be involved in “green” construction in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani accused of organizing illegal migration in Ingushetia
1,167 Kyrgyzstanis convicted abroad
Cooperation with migrants reached new level, Sadyr Japarov says
Over 12,400 Kyrgyzstanis legally employed abroad
Popular
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek Cabinet approves plan of measures to improve air quality in Bishkek
Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project Real estate to be registered online from March 1 as part of pilot project
MFA tells what driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan are invalid in Kazakhstan MFA tells what driver's licenses of Kyrgyzstan are invalid in Kazakhstan
21 February, Wednesday
15:27
Osh City Hall illegally allocates land plot worth 5 million soms Osh City Hall illegally allocates land plot worth 5 mil...
15:21
Level of education in schools with Kyrgyz language of instruction is lower
14:45
State language test: Education Ministry of Kyrgyzstan promises no discrimination
13:53
Service centers to provide state services to Kyrgyzstanis abroad
13:32
What projects financed by RKDF to be implemented in 2024