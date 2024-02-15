11:53
USD 89.43
EUR 95.71
RUB 0.98
English

Migrants transfer $2.7 billion to Kyrgyzstan in 2023

At year-end 2023, the influx of remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $2,706.1 billion. The National Bank provided the data.

This is 12.3 percent, or $380.4 million, less than last year.

In December 2023, migrants transferred $258.8 million to the Kyrgyz Republic, which is $14.7 million more than a month before. Compared to December 2022, the figure increased by $47.7 million. The majority of remittances came from Russia—$244.7 million. At least $67.9 million was transferred from other states to Kyrgyzstan, and $4.3 million — from the United States.

An outflow of funds of $57 million was registered based on the results of December. Over the month, the figure increased by $8.1 million. Compared to December 2022, the figure halved, by $61.2 million. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia ($52.6 million).

In total, $561.2 million was transferred from the republic last year, which is 2.2 times, or $652.3 million, less than in 2022.

The net inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan at year-end 2023 amounted to $2,144.9 billion.

This is $271.9 million, or 14.5 percent, more than in 2022.

At year-end 2022, the volume of remittances to the country amounted to $3,086.5 billion. At least $1,213.5 billion was transferred from the Kyrgyz Republic to other countries. Net inflow reached $1,873 billion.
link: https://24.kg/english/286779/
views: 162
Print
Related
Inflow of remittances from migrants to Kyrgyzstan grows by $19,6 million
Inflow of remittances from migrants to Kyrgyzstan decreases by $100,000
President Sadyr Japarov addresses Kyrgyz migrants
Citizen of Kyrgyzstan attempts to get from Russia to Kazakhstan for bribe
Electronic database of statistics on Kyrgyz migrants created
Every day 27 Kyrgyzstanis leave the country for migration
Migrants planned to be involved in “green” construction in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstani accused of organizing illegal migration in Ingushetia
1,167 Kyrgyzstanis convicted abroad
Cooperation with migrants reached new level, Sadyr Japarov says
Popular
Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024 Kyrgyz language test to be mandatory for admission to universities in 2024
Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State Presidential spokesman posts letter of Sadyr Japarov to U.S. Secretary of State
Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers Kyrgyzstan intends to purchase medicines directly from Russian manufacturers
XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown XUAR authorities to donate $100,000 for elimination of Bishkek HPP breakdown
15 February, Thursday
11:46
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan shows new banknotes of 20, 50, 100 soms National Bank of Kyrgyzstan shows new banknotes of 20,...
11:32
President addresses citizens on anniversary of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
11:11
SCNS officers seal house of wanted Raiymbek Matraimov in Osh
10:59
Labour Ministry tells how migrants can obtain digital OMI certificate in Russia
10:45
24.kg office sealed for a month, lawyer explains why this is illegal