At year-end 2023, the influx of remittances to Kyrgyzstan amounted to $2,706.1 billion. The National Bank provided the data.

This is 12.3 percent, or $380.4 million, less than last year.

In December 2023, migrants transferred $258.8 million to the Kyrgyz Republic, which is $14.7 million more than a month before. Compared to December 2022, the figure increased by $47.7 million. The majority of remittances came from Russia—$244.7 million. At least $67.9 million was transferred from other states to Kyrgyzstan, and $4.3 million — from the United States.

An outflow of funds of $57 million was registered based on the results of December. Over the month, the figure increased by $8.1 million. Compared to December 2022, the figure halved, by $61.2 million. The bulk of the money was transferred to Russia ($52.6 million).

In total, $561.2 million was transferred from the republic last year, which is 2.2 times, or $652.3 million, less than in 2022.

The net inflow of remittances to Kyrgyzstan at year-end 2023 amounted to $2,144.9 billion.

This is $271.9 million, or 14.5 percent, more than in 2022.

At year-end 2022, the volume of remittances to the country amounted to $3,086.5 billion. At least $1,213.5 billion was transferred from the Kyrgyz Republic to other countries. Net inflow reached $1,873 billion.