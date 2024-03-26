Terrorist attack in Moscow: Migration Service starts mass check of foreigners

Since the terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall, Valentina Chupik, a free lawyer for migrants, has received more than 2,500 calls from foreigners in Russia. She told Mediazona. Central Asia.

According to the human rights activist, migrants are stopped by police and Russian Guard officers, after which they are taken to the offices for a conversation with FSB representatives. The law enforcers also break into hostels and dormitories where natives of Central Asia live.

About 30 people have reportedly approached Valentina Chupik with complaints of torture after detention.

«There are also many reports of torturous conditions of detention. They are kept outside in this weather; they are not allowed into the premises. There were reports that they are not allowed to go to the toilet, that they are kept for twenty-four hours without food and are only allowed to drink water from the toilet tap, where they are allowed to go only once a day,» she said.

The overwhelming majority of appeals come from Moscow, but there are also many complaints from Yekaterinburg and St. Petersburg.

In addition, the migration service has begun to check foreigners’ permits to stay in Russia. The authorities are massively canceling the migration registration of those who are registered at the same address together with more than ten other people, the human rights activist said.

Terrorist attack was committed in the Moscow Crocus City Hall on March 22. Thousands of people came to the concert of a music band. According to preliminary data, four unknown men in camouflage, without masks, entered the building and began shooting people at point-blank range.

The FSB reported that four people participated in the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow Oblast; they were detained in Bryansk Oblast and transported to Moscow.

To date, seven suspects have been arrested.

According to preliminary data from the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, 139 people were killed.