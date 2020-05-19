Arrivals from Sol-Iletsk give written promise to observe home quarantine

Kyrgyzstanis who arrived from Sol-Iletsk gave a written promise to observe home quarantine. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the scandal at Semetey observation unit occurred due to false information.

«We explained to them the algorithm of our actions. There are 19 people in the observation unit who were in contact with the infected. The first examination revealed 56 patients, then their number increased to 58. We did not let anyone go home, because we decided to conduct repeated testing,» he said.

According to the Deputy Minister, those who arrived from Russia gave a written promise to observe home quarantine.

Kyrgyzstanis staying in the observation unit staged riots yesterday. They demanded to let them go home.

At least 541 Kyrgyzstanis returned from Sol-Iletsk to their homeland on May 7. All the infected with COVID-19 among them were hospitalized to the National Phthisiology Center and the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital.