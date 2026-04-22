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Parliament approves Ulan Mamatkanov for post of Deputy Cabinet Chairman

Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved Ulan Mamatkanov’s candidacy for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. The decision was made at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Members of Parliament did not ask Mamatkanov questions; his candidacy was approved unanimously.

The new acting Deputy Cabinet Chairman will oversee the social policy.

Ulan Mamatkanov is 44 years old. He was born in the village of Mady in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. In 2004, he graduated from Osh State University with a degree in public and municipal administration, and later from the Presidential Academy of Public Administration.

He began his career in 2005 at the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. He served as an assistant to the Deputy Cabinet Chairman and held various positions in the Ministry of Labor and the government office. Over the years, he served as an expert in the presidential office and headed the social development department. Since 2021, he has served as Deputy Chairman of the Social Fund.

On April 9, President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree appointing Edil Baisalov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the United States.
link: https://24.kg/english/371497/
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