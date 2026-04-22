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State Secretary proposes museum in former detention facility in Osh

State Secretary of Kyrgyzstan, Arslan Koichiev, proposed preserving the historic building of the former pretrial detention center in Osh and converting it into a museum. He announced this on Facebook.

According to him, the building is located in the city center and has historical value. As Arslan Koichiev noted, the building was built in the early 1890s by Kamchybek, the son of Alymbek Datka and Kurmanjan Datka, as a caravanserai.

The colonial administration later converted the structure into a prison. According to some historical sources, Kamchybek himself was also subsequently held in this building.

The State Secretary announced plans to relocate the pretrial detention center. During a tour of Osh and Batken region, he discussed with the city’s mayor, Zhanar Akayev, the idea of ​​preserving the building as a historical monument and opening a museum there.

According to Arslan Koichiev, the creation of the museum could become part of Osh’s development plans.
link: https://24.kg/english/371427/
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