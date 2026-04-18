 Solar power plant to be launched in Naryn, details discussed in Washington

A solar power plant will be built in Konorchok area of Kochkor district of Naryn region and will begin generating energy in 2027. It was announced during a meeting between Energy Minister of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Ibraev and World Bank Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Gandolfo, which took place in Washington.

The parties discussed in detail the implementation of the Kyrgyz Solar Power Plant pilot project, which is being implemented as a public-private partnership. The project was developed with the support of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and includes technical, legal, financial, economic, environmental, and social analysis.

A key feature of the project is the selection of an investor through an open competition based on the proposal with the lowest tariff. The tariff proposed by China Power has now been agreed upon at 4.1 US cents per kilowatt-hour. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.

As the Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev noted, the project will introduce new standards in the country’s energy sector and will serve as an example of attracting investment through transparent and competitive mechanisms. He emphasized that ensuring affordable and sustainable tariffs for the population remains a priority.

John Gandolfo, in turn, stated that the World Bank highly values ​​reforms in the energy sector in Kyrgyzstan and intends to continue supporting initiatives in this area, strengthening the long-term partnership.

Furthermore, plans for the second round of the KG Solar project, which involves the construction of new solar power plants in Talas and Batken regions, were discussed during the meeting.

It is noted that the World Bank has previously implemented a number of large projects jointly with the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan, making a significant contribution to strengthening the country’s energy security.